Excited to share a design for Madison Funds, currently in the development stages.
As a sister site to the Madison Investments website, they share a direction that uses generous space to create a moment of pause, cutting through the clutter for a greater focus by way of stark contrasts, poignant imagery, and meaningful areas of content.