Election Hangover Recovery Kit

Like many folks I feel heartbroken and exhausted after this long slog of an election. But we need to stand up, dust ourselves off and get back to fighting for the good in people and the important issues in life.
I made this illustration for a Wall Street Journal interactive: http://graphics.wsj.com/image-grid/election-hangover-kit/