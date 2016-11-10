ABC Design Lab

Signal Relationship Stats

Signal Relationship Stats ux ui relationships mobile interface digital communication artificial intelligence app ai stats sentiment analysis
Always know where you stand with your contacts. Sentiment Analysis lets you know the tone of past conversations and how it has changed over time.

http://signalapp.ai

