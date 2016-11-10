ABC Design Lab

Flexible Company Logo

ABC Design Lab
ABC Design Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Flexible Company Logo website icon wave lines housing company logo real estate
Download color palette

The icon creatively combines the company initials to create a silhouette of a building atop the signature Flexible Company “wave.” http://abcdesignlab.co/flexible-company

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
ABC Design Lab
ABC Design Lab
Hire Us

More by ABC Design Lab

View profile
    • Like