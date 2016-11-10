ABC Design Lab

Personal Network Visualization

Personal Network Visualization network ux ui relationships mobile interface digital crm communication artificial intelligence app ai
A future phase for Signal app, where you can view your entire network and the strengths of your relationships. http://signalapp.ai

