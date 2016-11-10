Hello Dribbble

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers everywhere! This is my first shot! Huge thanks to @LioIT for the gracious invitation, thank you bro @Salah Elimam <3
And thank YOU for being part of this great community, I love you all :D
Ahhh.. Almost forgot... This is just-a-thingy that I created on Photoshop to celebrate the Egyptian Valentine's day -yes we have another Valentine's day on 4th November-
Thank you for watching! <3