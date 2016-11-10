Ha Baik

Conceptual Travel Blog

Conceptual Travel Blog minimal design clean app motion animated ui
My fiancé and I have been looking at a few national parks to visit as part of our honeymoon! Heres something I put together using Principle and After Effects!

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
