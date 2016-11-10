Aaron Robbs
Dropbox Design

Dropbox Nyc Mural

Aaron Robbs
Dropbox Design
Aaron Robbs for Dropbox Design
  • Save
Dropbox Nyc Mural
Download color palette

I recently collaborated with Alex Proba on a 62ft mural in the new Dropbox NYC HQ in the Flatiron. Read more about the project here: http://www.sightunseen.com/2016/09/dropbox-mural-by-new-york-graphic-designers-alex-proba-and-aaron-robbs/

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Dropbox Design
Dropbox Design

More by Dropbox Design

View profile
    • Like