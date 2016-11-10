William Kesling
Focus Lab

Cahoots Flag

William Kesling
Focus Lab
William Kesling for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Cahoots Flag cahoots black animation font flag web design motion focus lab
Download color palette

Exploration for Cahoots portion in our 2016 End Of The Year Video! Cahoots branding and UI wouldn't have come together without the killer work from @Oatemeal and @Alex Sailer !

Our website / Instagram / Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like