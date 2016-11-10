Josh Line

Forms derived from a cube, plate #4

Forms derived from a cube, plate #4 cube effluvia lewitt
Another take on rendering a LeWitt - this time: Forms derived from a cube, plate #4.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Design experiments
