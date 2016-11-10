Otto Pánczél

Food and nutrition tracker app

Otto Pánczél
Otto Pánczél
Hire Me
  • Save
Food and nutrition tracker app fitness app tracker nutrition food health ios pánczél otto ux ui design pczohtas
Download color palette

I've tried to make a better version of food and nutrition tracking apps. I aimed to make it simple, user friendly and allowing fast data input.

Let me know what you think of this concept?
Feedback is welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Otto Pánczél
Otto Pánczél
Creative mind with raw accent
Hire Me

More by Otto Pánczél

View profile
    • Like