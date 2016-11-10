🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My friend asked me to help design a t-shirt to raise money for the orphanage she is staring in India—Your House of Miracles. Her passion for this is incredible and I feel honored to even touch this project at all. India has one of the highest rates of orphans in the world. All of the proceeds go directly to the orphanage.