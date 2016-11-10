Jessica Gurney

Your House Of Miracles

Your House Of Miracles lockup orphanage
My friend asked me to help design a t-shirt to raise money for the orphanage she is staring in India—Your House of Miracles. Her passion for this is incredible and I feel honored to even touch this project at all. India has one of the highest rates of orphans in the world. All of the proceeds go directly to the orphanage.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
