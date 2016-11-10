Jesse Rogers

Landing Page UI overlap gradient underline responsive gate form mobile web design ux ui landing page
Finished designing and coding this new UI for our landing pages for product demo requests and gating collateral. These are actual screenshots, not just mockups.

Really into this cool box-shadow underline thing lately.

