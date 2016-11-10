Derek Silva

Airport Parking App Concept

Working on a proposal for a prospective client. They have an existing online parking reservation system and want to launch their own mobile app as well. It's been an exercise unto itself trying to find ways to make the app useful while also getting the airport all the information needed during the reservation process, but I think we've figured it out.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
