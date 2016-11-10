Sean Ball

After The Floating Word (Option 01)

Sean Ball
Sean Ball
  • Save
After The Floating Word (Option 01) oklahoma oklahoma city museum of art okcmoa woodblock prints japanese japan floating world
Download color palette

One of two title/logo options for an upcoming spring exhibition of Japanese woodblock prints in the OKCMOA permanent collection. This one was based on brush work and was aiming for something a little more dynamic than usual for the museum.

Sean Ball
Sean Ball

More by Sean Ball

View profile
    • Like