After The Floating Word (Option 01)

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of two title/logo options for an upcoming spring exhibition of Japanese woodblock prints in the OKCMOA permanent collection. This one was based on brush work and was aiming for something a little more dynamic than usual for the museum.