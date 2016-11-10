Alexander Obenauer

Founder Thunder Round Header

Alexander Obenauer
Alexander Obenauer
  • Save
Founder Thunder Round Header window red web series vlog podcast founders
Download color palette

Used a Wacom for the first time in creating this header!

See it live: http://FTR.rocks

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Alexander Obenauer
Alexander Obenauer

More by Alexander Obenauer

View profile
    • Like