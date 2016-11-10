Jay | Ancitis

Slipper Bliss happy bliss logo white yellow warm wool sheep slipper
Logo design for a company selling handmade and hand embroidered sheepskin and woolen felt slippers.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
