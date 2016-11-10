Mersad Comaga

Falcon

Falcon fleur-de-lis symbol lily crown king mark logo classic heraldry falcon eagle hawk
Heraldic falcon logo design sold to client
http://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=28851

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
logo design & illustration
