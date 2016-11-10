Kyle Arbuckle

KYLE RBKL mark brand logo personal logo
Logo for my personal identity.
I had to change my last name though because... synergy
(Arbuckle)

figured I would stick with it while working on a new personal site rather than changing again and again

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
