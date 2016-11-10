Tom Kennedy

Free Panda Vector

Tom Kennedy
Tom Kennedy
  • Save
Free Panda Vector white black orange oval minimal panda download free vector
Download color palette

Had a little time in between some client work so did a little vector of an egg shaped panda for fun. You can download it for free here, no tweets needed or anything like that - use it how you like.

Free Panda vector for use on your designs
http://www.elisiumdesign.com/free-panda-vector/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Tom Kennedy
Tom Kennedy

More by Tom Kennedy

View profile
    • Like