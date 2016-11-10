Gracie Wilson

Doctor Chimp

Doctor Chimp monkey illustrate vector cartoon character chimpanzee animal illustration
Making a series of animal illustrations for an article called "8 Fittest Animals on Earth". Chimpanzees have the best immune systems.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
