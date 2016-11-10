Chris Diggs

Standing

Standing flag america
How do we unpack with the last few days and the future a bit? I wrote a blog today that is just me thinking out loud and my decision to stand with and for people than to take the easy road out.

www.chrisdiggs.co/standing

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
