J. Roda

Bakery Website Preview

J. Roda
J. Roda
  • Save
Bakery Website Preview natural elegant typography website bakery
Download color palette

We are reimagining the identity for a high end bakery, and the website is a critical component. This shot shows the typography pairing of Miller and Gotham, set delicately using earth tones for the color palette. Coming along great so far, stay tuned for more!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
J. Roda
J. Roda
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by J. Roda

View profile
    • Like