An Extraordinary Evening

An Extraordinary Evening typography night stars sky saloon prestige old magic levitation hands gold gloves
It was not a walk in the park to have to squeeze the word "Extraordinary" into this lockup, but @NickSlater helped me create this display type which fit just right into this composition.

Besides the spelling and nudging of the word "Extraordinary," the overall concept for the lockup was fun to develop. The logo is meant to be reminiscent of an 1800 magic saloon. The idea that time can stand still during this special moment of magic and mystery. Anything may happen, perhaps even levitation.

Cheers!

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
