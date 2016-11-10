Mobile Notice UI

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sometimes full responsive doesn't work out...
Because the Vision In Parkinson's test needs to be completed on a minimum screen size we designed a flow that would log users back in at their current location in the app to try and make it as seamless as possible.