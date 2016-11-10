Tristam Goch
Mobile Notice UI no country for small screens
Sometimes full responsive doesn't work out...
Because the Vision In Parkinson's test needs to be completed on a minimum screen size we designed a flow that would log users back in at their current location in the app to try and make it as seamless as possible.

