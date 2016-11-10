What's happening in reality? No - 07

What i see in reality? İ found this fox body in our garden. İt was both surprising and sad. However, when i ve seen it, i dreamed its alive and funny super hero. İ burried its lovely body to same place. Rest in peace Mr. Fox

Photoshop CS6 | wacom intious pro

