November desktop wallpaper

November desktop wallpaper hand lettered lettering fall november desktop leaves typography
For the holiday season I collaborated with the lovely and talented Alyssa Nassner from Ten Paces and Draw to complete this desktop wallpaper for November. It is available to download for free on one of my favorite design blogs The Fox is Black. So, go to there.

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
