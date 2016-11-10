Samantha Weitzel

Penguin Galaxy

illustration space galaxy penguins
'Penguin Galaxy' is a tattoo design that I created in Adobe Illustrator with my own vector brushes. It was a fun project because the client was very imaginative.

