HSBC #WednesdayWisdom - River

Pavelas Laptevas for Cub Studio
HSBC #WednesdayWisdom - River boat rower rowing river character gif animation proverbs chinese hsbc
Every Wednesday HSBC releases our short Chinese proverbs animations on Twitter under a hashtag #WednesdayWisdom
Check it out here: https://twitter.com/HSBC/status/796170450137018368

All gifs from the previous weeks so far: http://www.cubstudio.com/#/hsbc-wednesdaywisdom/

More to come.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
