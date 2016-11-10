Hrvoje Dominko

Directions Module UI Challenge

Directions Module UI Challenge
Hi guys!
Degordian design team weekly UI challenge continues. This time the challenge was to create a directions map module.

What do you think about it? :)

Directions module ui challenge week 2 by mario sestak
Rebound of
Directions Module / UI Challenge — Week 02
By Mario Šestak
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
