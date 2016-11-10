Directions Module / UI Challenge — Week 02

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi all,
This is a second shot of a Degordian design team weekly UI challenge. Every week we design one small module or component. It is a nice way of keeping UI skills sharpen.
Why module / component?
Because it is small and you focus on details.
Why weekly?
Because there is enough time during the week to make it, and of course it is great discussion starter on our weekly design meetings :)
