Saba Talat

Character Design

Saba Talat
Saba Talat
Hire Me
  • Save
Character Design truck car cap green character person heart man love driver app keeptruckin app
Download color palette

KeepTruckin's Driver!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Saba Talat
Saba Talat
Multidisciplinary Designer
Hire Me

More by Saba Talat

View profile
    • Like