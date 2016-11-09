Sound wave bat, music logo design symbol

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Full music sound wave bat based on the logo design mark created for BeatBat Music. I made this full illustration as a secondary visual element to be used in the identity design and branding.
Visit my portfolio website http://alextass.com/