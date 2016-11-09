7
Sprocket iOS 1.4.1 Navigation WIP

navigation bike green mobile app design ux ui iphone ios sprocket
I've arrived at a sort of parity in maintainability between my Android and iOS UX navigation. This design focuses cyclists attention on the marketplace tab and the search button the app will open on.

Oops realized the drawer is out of date with Android. I will need to update this tomorrow.

Check out the current Android app here.

Rebound of
Sprocket Android 1.4.1 Tab & Overlay Navigation
Posted on Nov 9, 2016
We make a bicycle marketplace

