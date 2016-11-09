Sprocket iOS 1.4.1 Navigation WIP

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've arrived at a sort of parity in maintainability between my Android and iOS UX navigation. This design focuses cyclists attention on the marketplace tab and the search button the app will open on.
Oops realized the drawer is out of date with Android. I will need to update this tomorrow.
Check out the current Android app here.