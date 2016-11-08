Ray Sensenbach

Droplr User On-boarding UI Elements

Ray Sensenbach
Ray Sensenbach
  • Save
Droplr User On-boarding UI Elements welcome drag and drop checklist flow ux on-boarding onboarding user interface interface ui
Droplr User On-boarding UI Elements welcome drag and drop checklist flow ux on-boarding onboarding user interface interface ui
Droplr User On-boarding UI Elements welcome drag and drop checklist flow ux on-boarding onboarding user interface interface ui
Download color palette
  1. onboarding_ui.png
  2. droplr_on-boarding_ui_full.png
  3. step4_get_app.png

**********************************************************
Learn how to design compelling, usable Dashboards.
Check out https://learndashboarddesign.com/
**********************************************************

A few of the core user interface elements that I designed fro Droplr. We collaborated in a complete redesign of their user on-boarding flow in an effort to increase conversion rates.

The new flows are highly interactive and informative, bringing the user through the app's core interactions and introducing the product's unique verbiage.

---

See the project in more detail here:
http://raysensenbach.com/notes/work/droplr/

Ray Sensenbach
Ray Sensenbach

More by Ray Sensenbach

View profile
    • Like