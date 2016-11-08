Droplr User On-boarding UI Elements

**********************************************************

Learn how to design compelling, usable Dashboards.

Check out https://learndashboarddesign.com/

**********************************************************

A few of the core user interface elements that I designed fro Droplr. We collaborated in a complete redesign of their user on-boarding flow in an effort to increase conversion rates.

The new flows are highly interactive and informative, bringing the user through the app's core interactions and introducing the product's unique verbiage.

---

See the project in more detail here:

http://raysensenbach.com/notes/work/droplr/