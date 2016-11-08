Droplr User On-boarding UI Elements

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
**********************************************************
Learn how to design compelling, usable Dashboards.
Check out https://learndashboarddesign.com/
**********************************************************
A few of the core user interface elements that I designed fro Droplr. We collaborated in a complete redesign of their user on-boarding flow in an effort to increase conversion rates.
The new flows are highly interactive and informative, bringing the user through the app's core interactions and introducing the product's unique verbiage.
---
See the project in more detail here:
http://raysensenbach.com/notes/work/droplr/