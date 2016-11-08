Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mario Šestak

Biography Page — Layout Experiment

Mario Šestak
Mario Šestak
Hire Me
  • Save
Biography Page — Layout Experiment dark white light typography simple web ui flat minimal clean website
Download color palette

Hello world :)

I started working on this layout experiment for a biography page. Trying to use as less photos as possible on this page, to make contrast form all other pages. The primary purpose of the website is to present photography work but on bio page I will fight myself to keep it minimal. Support the struggle by pressing L

Let's connect:

Instagram
Behance
Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Nov 8, 2016
Mario Šestak
Mario Šestak
Head of Design @Bornfight
Hire Me

More by Mario Šestak

View profile
    • Like