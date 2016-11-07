Margaux Tellier

2016 Retrospective

Margaux Tellier
Margaux Tellier
Hire Me
  • Save
2016 Retrospective web ui design retrospective
Download color palette

Hello! I’m working on a project, for school. It’s a positive retrospective of 2016. We want to show that medias doesn’t talk enough of positive news. Here is one shot.
Hope u liked!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 7, 2016
Margaux Tellier
Margaux Tellier
Interactive designer
Hire Me

More by Margaux Tellier

View profile
    • Like