UUNNIC Website

It’s sometimes really hard for young and blooming artists to get themselves out to the world. Uunnic is a social networking platform to bring talents up. The idea is to accumulate neophytes of Music (musicians & singers) and Acting (dancers & performers) so that they can promote their art, posting videos of what they are good at. The platform helps unknown stars become established.

Just preparing a new case study for Behance to tell about the project more. Stand by to catch the upcoming release.

Posted on Nov 7, 2016
