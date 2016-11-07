Darian Rosebrook

Under Construction Icon

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
  • Save
Under Construction Icon rebound upcoming icon design icon web design icon web design under construction
Download color palette

Here's something that came up out of necessity. We've been working on a larger project where I'll have to set up another icon for use on dark and light backgrounds to illustrate "upcoming changes that are under construction"

Icon grid table list
Rebound of
Grid Table List Icons
By Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook

More by Darian Rosebrook

View profile
    • Like