Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Siamese ScrollView Marketplace

Heres an animation of a new scrollview pattern I invented couple weeks ago.

I call it "The Siamese ScrollView" and it allows you to organize two categories of things ordered from the center without incurring an action of switching/swiping between two tabs or opening a filter. Enjoy!

This will be going into some future release of the Sprocket Android bicycle info app available here.

Posted on Nov 6, 2016
We make a bicycle marketplace

