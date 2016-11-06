Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Siamese ScrollView Marketplace

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Heres an animation of a new scrollview pattern I invented couple weeks ago.
I call it "The Siamese ScrollView" and it allows you to organize two categories of things ordered from the center without incurring an action of switching/swiping between two tabs or opening a filter. Enjoy!
This will be going into some future release of the Sprocket Android bicycle info app available here.