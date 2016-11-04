Fraser Davidson
Cub Studio

Trumpilation

Fraser Davidson
Cub Studio
Fraser Davidson for Cub Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Trumpilation 2016 election donald trump
Download color palette

https://www.facebook.com/cubstudio/videos/1807310809483303/

#TrumpFacts - The Trumpilation. Well, its been several months in the making, but with just a few days to go, we are releasing the ultimate Trump Fact compilation. Its great, tremendous, fantastic and huge, everybody says so. So, sit back and enjoy everybody's short fingered vulgarian in his own words. And should you wish to access any of the #TrumpFacts individually, please visit our site over at www.allthetrumpfacts.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2016
Cub Studio
Cub Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Cub Studio

View profile
    • Like