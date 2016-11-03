Peder - Smart Pet Feeder

Peder tasked with monitoring and providing food for pets remotely. Peder consists of two parts, namely where to eat smart devices and wearable pet. Where dining is able to provide automatic feeding, either on schedule or with the condition sensor. Wearable form of necklaces that can be used animal has a function to provide data regarding the condition of the animal's body temperature.

Peder is also integrated with android based application that has several features including the full news monitoring body temperature, feeding schedule, wearable status, appetite periodically, settings that set an eating schedule, as well as the amount of food, and also the purchase of animal feed online. Purchase meal are done online is one way in which when the user is located outside the home in a period of time long enough, users do not need to worry about running out of food, purchasing system eat online involving DOKU WALLET will also facilitate payment, so users will not feel safe , quiet, and easy.

