Mario Šestak

Upload Files Popup / UI Challenge — Week 01

We started a weekly UI challenge in Degordian, it is a good balance between everyday projects. It gives us opportunity to put emphasize on a different type of problems that we are solving every day. It is a quick and nice exercise to keep your UI skills sharp. Every week we will take one module of tools we use daily and redesign it.

As a part of this weekly UI challenge I have made "Upload files" from one PM tool we use every day.

Posted on Nov 3, 2016
Mario Šestak
Mario Šestak
Head of Design @Bornfight
