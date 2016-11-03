Upload Files Popup / UI Challenge — Week 01

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We started a weekly UI challenge in Degordian, it is a good balance between everyday projects. It gives us opportunity to put emphasize on a different type of problems that we are solving every day. It is a quick and nice exercise to keep your UI skills sharp. Every week we will take one module of tools we use daily and redesign it.
As a part of this weekly UI challenge I have made "Upload files" from one PM tool we use every day.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.