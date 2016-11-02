Benjamin Lazaro

Stereo

Stereo sans serif 1980 speaker stereo font typeface
A typeface inspired by type from 1980's stereo systems and speakers.

Free download (for personal use only).

Buy (for commercial use)
https://benjaminlazaro.gumroad.com/l/CMaW

stereo.otf
20 KB
Posted on Nov 2, 2016
