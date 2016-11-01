Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobilo Animated - U

animography animation motion design after effects
Had the opportunity to animate the first letter of my last name for the Mobilo Animated project. Fun to be a part of this with all the other peeps that got to participate!

https://animography.net/products/mobilo

Posted on Nov 1, 2016
