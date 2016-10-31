A design system, when built and maintained properly, can change the future of website creation within an organization. Every organization has its own unique name for it. Over time, having this set of tools reduces technical backlog, allows for quick completion of retroactive updates to web pages, and offers fast turnaround for new pages.



Because premade slices are intentionally tested when they’re created, the chances of discovering technical problems are slim. You still have to push the full page through Quality Assurance (QA), but it won’t take that team nearly as long to comb through it.



Design systems allow teams to make retroactive updates across sites because the building blocks already exist. This summer, the church team used an early version of the Gazelle Design System to migrate their entire site section from ColdFusion to Ruby (coding languages). Gazelle allowed them to update their code using prebuilt slices quickly. Now their team has the freedom to improve on the feature their people use most: a unique map to help them find the closest Financial Peace Class in their area.



If you have the content and assets at the ready, design systems offer incredibly fast turnaround for brand-new pages. For example, the Gazelle demo page at daveramsey.com/styleguide was built in thirty minutes flat! The ROI for pages using this system could prove to be major. Minimum time spent with maximum results.

Role on Project: Lead on Design System Team / Co-Founder of Design System