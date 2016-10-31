Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Giulio Magnifico

Pocket Casts icon ui fluid podcast pocket casts round macos icon
Pocket Casts icon (zip file with border and without), for your Fluid app in order to use the Pocket Casts web interface as a separate app.

Download link here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/552e2w6zt29jw2f/Icons.zip?dl=0

Posted on Oct 31, 2016
