Cinematographer Logo Reveal

Keenan Hairston is a cinematographer from Raleigh. I made an animated logo reveal for the end of his 2016 production reel.

Check it out with sound: https://www.instagram.com/p/BMEYTCRgoi4B4DCjnTY6YPzsRmPmtO8xw9IMD80/?taken-by=nitins1

http://keenanhairston.com/about/

Posted on Oct 28, 2016
