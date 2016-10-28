Cinematographer Logo Reveal

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Keenan Hairston is a cinematographer from Raleigh. I made an animated logo reveal for the end of his 2016 production reel.
Check it out with sound: https://www.instagram.com/p/BMEYTCRgoi4B4DCjnTY6YPzsRmPmtO8xw9IMD80/?taken-by=nitins1
http://keenanhairston.com/about/