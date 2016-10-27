Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David Stanfield
Zendesk rebrand // Support

Zendesk rebrand // Support
I had a blast working with @Sara Farnswortht and @Erin Pinkley at @Zendesk. My role: animating their fun new product icon set.

There were seven icon lockups in all. Here we have a little shape who's there for its friend, helping it get back up and on its way.

Posted on Oct 27, 2016
A blend of art, copy, video, and design.
