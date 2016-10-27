Trending designs to inspire you
Visit - http://pioneericons.com/
Pioneer icons - 1010 high quality carefully crafted icons covering 19 categories in 3 unique styles with a rich level of details and love to each vector line. Pioneer icons get periodical updates, new features, improvements, additional categories and formats.
Perfect for building visual styles, websites, apps, presentations and everything else is on your mind.