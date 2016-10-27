Good for Sale
Bunin Dmitriy
Slice Design

Pioneer Icons

Bunin Dmitriy
Slice Design
Bunin Dmitriy for Slice Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Pioneer Icons icons stroke sketch outline monochrome svg animation

Pioneer Icons

Price
$36
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Pioneer Icons
Download color palette

Pioneer Icons

Price
$36
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Pioneer Icons

Visit - http://pioneericons.com/

Pioneer icons - 1010 high quality carefully crafted icons covering 19 categories in 3 unique styles with a rich level of details and love to each vector line. Pioneer icons get periodical updates, new features, improvements, additional categories and formats.

Perfect for building visual styles, websites, apps, presentations and everything else is on your mind.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2016
Slice Design
Slice Design
Best-crafted digital resources for your creativity
Hire Us

More by Slice Design

View profile
    • Like